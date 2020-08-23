1/1
Douglas Lowery-North
1961 - 2020
LOWERY-NORTH, Douglas Walter Douglas Walter Lowery-North, MD, 58, passed away at home in Bend, Oregon, on August 4, 2020, with his family surrounding him with love. He passed after a vigorous battle with lung cancer. Doug was born on December 17, 1961 in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Douglas Walter Lowery, Jr. and Linda Wyatt Lowery. Doug graduated as Valedictorian of Boca Ciega High School in 1979. Doug attended Vanderbilt University and studied Molecular Biology and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduation, he attended Vanderbilt University School of Medicine where he completed his Doctor of Medicine with the honor of Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. Lowery-North completed residency training in Emergency Medicine at UCLA/ UCLA Medical Center in 1991, where he served as Chief Resident. He became an accomplished faculty member at UCLA and later at Emory University School of Medicine. He later completed his Masters of Public Health in Biostatistics and Informatics at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health. Doug also served his country as a flight surgeon in the Air Force Reserve. As an Emergency Physician, Doug delighted in mentoring hundreds of up-and-coming physicians for nearly thirty years, teaching and guiding them in the practice of medicine. Their successes and joys in practicing medicine brought him great pride and satisfaction. His greatest joy was caring for patients and their families. In Bend, Doug joined the Central Oregon Emergency Physicians Group, where he loved practicing Emergency Medicine among the Bend Community at St. Charles Hospital. During that time, he was named Chief Medical Informatics Officer for the St. Charles Health System. Doug enjoyed all things outdoors, from biking, hiking, camping and kayaking, to floating the Deschutes River. He always said that Bend was a magical place and was in constant awe of the beauty that surrounded him. Doug is survived by his parents, Doug, Jr., of St. Petersburg, FL, and Linda Lowery of Peachtree Corners, GA; his husband of 25 years, Eric, and their children, Connor Thomas Lowery-North and Charlotte Ann Lowery-North, all of Bend and his sister, Deanna Rogers, of Peachtree Corners, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Charles Foundation's Hero Fund. https://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/ways-give/st-charles-hero-fund

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deschutes Memorial Chpl, Gardens & Crematory
63875 N Hwy 97
Bend, OR 97701
(541) 382-5592
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
The world has lost a dear and wonderful person. I was fortunate to have worked with Doug at UCLA and he was dearly loved. My condolences to his children and family. RIP Doug, you will be missed.
Nigel Samaroo
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Doug you were a very special person. The world has lost a bright shining light, I am grateful to have known and worked with you. RIP Doug. My condolences to your children and family.
Nigel Samaroo
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Sending love and deep condolences to Linda and all of her family at this time.
MJ Sutcliffe and Lib Henry
mj sutcliffe
Friend
August 12, 2020
I had the joy of being one of Doug’s teachers at the UCLA residency, and later a colleague, and ultimately a friend. And of course I learned from him as well - as he was such a special human being.

Over more than three decades at UCLA I got to supervise a good many wonderful young doctors. Doug was clearly one of the brightest and most knowledgeable and most talented among even such a terrific crowd. But he was even better as a person, who truly cared about not just his patients and colleagues, but everyone on staff, and indeed everyone who crossed his path. What a kind, gentle, and generous man!

I like so many others was truly lucky to know Doug. And like many others, I’m sure, I am grieving over his death.

I hope Eric, Charlotte and Connor can take a little solace knowing how much Doug was loved by so many of us.
Jerome Hoffman
Friend
August 11, 2020
Eric, my deepest sympathies to you and your beautiful children. Doug seemed to have been a wonderful person and an asset to humanity. I am sure that everyone that knew him we’re blessed to have done so. Memory eternal.
Dina Palmer Coon
Dina
Classmate
August 10, 2020
I grew to admire your efficiency in seeing patients during our work together at Emory. What stood out was the empathy and time you were able to give them while moving from room to room effectively.

In your presentations to the faculty in your leadership role your intelligence shone through.

You were amongst the ones I admired, and I feel sad that you are gone. Rest In Peace.
Sid Nagrani
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I knew Doug in high school at Bogie. He was a year younger than me and a dear friend. We knew each other from band and his sister, Deanna and his mom were in Girl Scouts with me, my folks, and sister. We were buddies in band for years. He was my date as a guest to the St. Petersburg Debutant Ball and took me in one of his dads Cadillac’s to the ballroom in St. Pete. I will have to find the pic of that night! It was like Homecoming for us! That was a fun night of dancing and laughter! I followed his career in LA and later to Atlanta. I knew people he knew but never followed up. I’m not surprised at the wonderful stories about Doug. Always meant to contact him in the later years. Time is fleeting and I’m so sad to hear this news. He was a wonderful person to so many and I know he will be missed. I love reading the stories! Doug always wanted a family and looks like he had a loving one! So happy for that! Great memories and legacy for a great guy! Luv you man!
Pam
Pam Gilson Jarek
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news of an abbreviated life of one who shone so brightly. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time!

Ed Smith
Ed Smith
Classmate
August 10, 2020
Eric, thinking of you and your family. We are sorry for your loss. Doug accomplished so much helping many. And his love of family was always apparent.
Michelle & Cunniff family
Family
August 9, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving.
Simone Taylor
August 9, 2020
Doug was an amazing man who had accomplished much in his short time on this earth. Eric, Connor and Charlotte our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very sad time.
Catherine & Tom Bigelow
Family
August 9, 2020
Doug was a fine man and an excellent physician. His death is a loss to his family and to his entire community. Taken too soon, my sincere condolences.
Robert Stambaugh, M.D.
Classmate
August 9, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joel and Brooke Taliaferro
Joel Taliaferro
Friend
August 8, 2020
Eric and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Doug was an amazing man and he will be very much missed. We are so happy to have known a wonderful man.
- David and Greg
Greg Daniele
Friend
August 8, 2020
Nirmala Natarajan
August 8, 2020
Lee and I grieve the loss of this beautiful soul. May God bless all of you and may you be comforted with the memories you shared.

BeLinda Parks
August 8, 2020
Deep Condolences from the Trenholms. You are in our thoughts in prayers.
Danielle Trenholm
Friend
August 8, 2020
Always willing to listen and give guidance to fellow medical professionals. His passing brings a significant loss to the healthcare community.
Bill Paczkowski
Friend
August 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Doug was a good friend. Had a way with people. He will be missed.
Chris Martel
Friend
