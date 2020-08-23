I knew Doug in high school at Bogie. He was a year younger than me and a dear friend. We knew each other from band and his sister, Deanna and his mom were in Girl Scouts with me, my folks, and sister. We were buddies in band for years. He was my date as a guest to the St. Petersburg Debutant Ball and took me in one of his dads Cadillac’s to the ballroom in St. Pete. I will have to find the pic of that night! It was like Homecoming for us! That was a fun night of dancing and laughter! I followed his career in LA and later to Atlanta. I knew people he knew but never followed up. I’m not surprised at the wonderful stories about Doug. Always meant to contact him in the later years. Time is fleeting and I’m so sad to hear this news. He was a wonderful person to so many and I know he will be missed. I love reading the stories! Doug always wanted a family and looks like he had a loving one! So happy for that! Great memories and legacy for a great guy! Luv you man!

Pam Gilson Jarek

