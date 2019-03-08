|
LYNES-BELL, Douglas Steven Mr. Douglas Steven Lynes-Bell, age 37, of Nassau, Bahamas, passed on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Lynes-Bell will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. To express condolences please visit www.levetfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019