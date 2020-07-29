1/1
Douglas Murray
MURRAY, M.D., Douglas Robert Douglas Robert Murray, M.D. passed away on July 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of William Edmund Murray and Florence Billings Murray. In high school, he lettered in basketball, baseball and was quarterback of the football team. He attended the University of Michigan on an Academic Athletic scholarship where he also played football for the Wolverines. He completed his medical training at the University of Michigan. His surgical training took him to St. Luke's HospitalCase Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio, followed by two years of service at Little Rock, Arkansas Air Force base as a U.S. Air Force Medical Officer, Captain. His training then took him to New York Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital for a fellowship in surgical oncology. He practiced surgical oncology for thirty-six years at Winship Cancer Center, Emory University, retiring as Professor Emeritus. He retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital, Decatur, Georgia in 2018. He was a member of numerous professional surgical organizations. Surviving him are his wife, Judith, and four children, Ann Murray, Linda Kelly, John Murray (Paige) and Stephen Murray (Celeste), and six grandchildren, William Kelly, Laura Kelly, Rachel Kelly, Madison Murray, Megan Murray and Cade Murray. The family welcomes condolences at the H. M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel website (www.dignitymemorial.com). The family invites support of the Judith J. and Douglas R. Murray Surgical Oncology Melanoma Research Fellowship Endowment, Emory University, Office of Gift Records, 1762 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia 30322. Donations can be made online by visiting the Winship Cancer Institute Honor or Memorial Giving webpage, clicking "other" in the "Please designate my gift" field, and typing in 'Murray Fellowship Endowment."


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 29, 2020.
