SMITH, Dr., Douglas "Stocky" June 17, 1928-June 2, 2019 Dr. Douglas "Stocky" Smith, 90, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully to meet his Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife Carol Cole Smith of 66 years, daughters and son-in-laws Terry Smith Henritze (Fred) of Atlanta, Laurie Smith of Denver, CO, and Suzanne Smith Haverty (Ben) of Atlanta, 10 grandchildren, 4 granddaughter-in-laws, 3 grandson-in-laws, and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William Randolph and Jean Douglas Smith and his brother Randy Smith. He graduated from Boys High School in 1946 as an accomplished four sport athlete with multiple state championship titles and ran track at UNC Chapel Hill. After graduating UNC in three years, he attended Emory Medical School and later served as Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Dekalb General Hospital. Doug "Douga" loved his family and supported his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. In the earlier years, he served as team doctor at North Springs High School. In later years, he was often seen on the sidelines of his grandkids' sporting events in his cowboy hat. He was the last of a great generation that felt medical attention was personal. He was known to sew up many a cut on the kitchen table or meet at his office during off hours for a quick x-ray and cast if necessary. He never turned any patient away hence the nickname by his patients as Dr. Do-Good. His casual manor made him unique and he lived by three mottos "It is what it is Happy trails to you and Yea Buddy!" A heartfelt thank you to Mary Bob Simpson for her 55 years of love and devotion, Barbara Harris for her loving care in his final months, to The Chip Mathews Family for their beautifully designed and crafted wooden urn, the Waffle House Breakfast Boys, and to Rhonda, Ginger, Frankie and his Collier Place neighbors who adopted "Doc" as their own. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Cherokee Town Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road, NW. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019