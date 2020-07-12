Douglas White

WHITE, Sr., Douglas Douglas R. White, Sr. of Roswell passed away Tuesday, June 23rd at the age of 77 after a courageous, multi-year battle with prostate cancer. A native of Birmingham, AL he graduated from Hewitt Trussville High School and Auburn University. He celebrated and suffered for 60+ years with his beloved Auburn Football Tigers. Doug founded real estate development and property management company Property Concepts, Inc. in 1979. During his 41 years as President he developed and managed numerous shopping centers and low and mid-rise office buildings. He earned the trust and respect of all his partners, clients and tenants with his work ethic and belief in honesty and fair dealing. Doug had a passion for life and for learning. He had an unwavering belief in the power of positive thinking and urged it from all those around him. His natural curiosity led him to constantly want to learn more about the things that interested him. From sailing to computers to household projects to, most of all, golf. It was never enough for something to work. He wanted to know why it worked and how it could be improved upon. He was also passionate about his faith, his love for Jesus Christ and for helping others. A member of Northpoint Community church, he served faithfully for many years on the parking team and as a table leader for the men's ministry known as Seven. He also cherished his Friday morning group, One Thing for Men. An avid golfer, he was an active member of Atlanta Country Club for 35 years where he served on the board of directors and countless committees. He cherished his time playing golf with family and with his group of friends known as the "big table". Most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his cherished wife of 46 years Sandra Ann White. A close friend of Sandy's predicted, prior to their wedding, that the marriage would never be boring. And she was absolutely right! He is also survived by son Alexander B. White and stepsons Kerry A. Drew (Tammy) and Kelly W. Drew. He was preceded in death by eldest son Douglas R. White, Jr., father Calvin J. White, Sr., mother Margaret R. Penn, brother Calvin J. White, Jr., and stepfather William F. Penn. Due to the current health crisis plans for a memorial service have been postponed. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial donations in memory of Doug may be made to Camp Grace. P.O. Box 724 Buford, GA 30515.