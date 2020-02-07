|
|
CHASTEEN, Jr., Doyle "D.W." Doyle W. Chasteen, Jr quietly passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 after 93 years as a member of "The Greatest Generation". Doyle was born in Locust Grove, GA on Jan. 14, 1927 and grew up in McDonough, GA with his sister Barbara Jean and his parents Doyle William Chasteen, Sr. and Emma Mae Rape Chasteen. Doyle is survived by his wife Serena Jan Conn Chasteen whom he married on Nov. 22, 1953. He is survived by his sister Barbara Jean Chasteen Shaw and her children Joseph Shaw and Janice Shaw Gordon. He is also survived by his nephew Jason Conn and his niece Rachel Conn Cole and their families. Doyle's surviving children are Doyle William Chasteen, III, Richard Stephen Chasteen (wife Shelley), and Sharon LeKay Chasteen Spears (husband Danny). Surviving granddaughters are Lisa Ashley Chasteen, Sharon Spears Washington (husband Tinny), and Danielle Spears Harris (husband Blake). Doyle, affectionately known as "D.W.", was raised in a simple Christian home where he learned at an early age the value of hard work and education, receiving his outstanding work ethic from his parents. His father, who worked for Southern Railway, was the "hardest working man he ever knew". His mother, whom Doyle highly admired, owned and managed a washerteria, which Doyle delayed graduation from Georgia Tech to manage and liquidate upon her passing in 1951. She was known throughout the transient homeless community via a code on her house letting them know she would provide a free meal for them. Doyle excelled in football and track and field in high school. As the story goes, he tried out for the University of Georgia football team as a junior under Wally Butts, and was told to come back after his senior year...but Uncle Sam needed him at that time. He began his military career by enlisting in the Army Air Corps Reserve in 1944 at the age of 17. He finished high school early at the age of 16 by going to class on Saturdays. He retired at the rank of Colonel in 1983 after numerous assignments involving ever-increasing levels of leadership, experience and expertise. His most notable accomplishments involved his service as a navigator on B-17 and B-29 bombers in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam...as well as numerous awards and decorations...including the American Theatre Ribbon, WWII Victory Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Air Medal. This was before the days of GPS and digital navigational aids, when a navigator used a slide rule, protractor and a map. He was well suited for earning an engineering degree from Georgia Tech. He was also a trained speed reader from his service as a cryptographic technician in his early days in the Army Air Corps. He would check out 10 books at a time from the library and return them in 10 days. He also completed the Air War College and Industrial College of the Armed Forces. The uniform with decorations and military biographical sketch of Colonel Doyle William Chasteen, Jr., USAF, Retired is on display at the military museum in the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville , Georgia. Doyle also retired from Southern Bell after 33 years as an accountant and systems analyst. He achieved increasing levels of leadership and experience commensurate with his impeccable work ethic and expertise. Doyle met the love of his life, Serena Jan Conn on a blind date in 1951. After marrying in 1953, they settled in Chamblee, Georgia after living in Idaho, Florida, Kentucky, and New Jersey due to his various military assignments and business transfers. Upon retirement they moved to Big Canoe, Georgia, where they hosted couples from foreign countries in their home as part of the Friendship Force. They later relocated to Atlanta to be closer to their children, and rejoined the congregation of Johns Creek Baptist Church (formerly Chamblee First Baptist). Doyle taught the Progressive Sunday School Class, and was bestowed the honor of Deacon Emeritus there after many years of service, including Chairman of the Board of Deacons at Chamblee First Baptist. Doyle accepted Jesus Christ as his personal saviour at age 13, and has led a truly commendable life as a spiritual leader to his family. He is now enjoying the beginning of eternity in the presence of God, where he has no more pain or sadness. His legacy of hard work, strength, gentleness and propriety will never be forgotten. Memorial service for Doyle W. Chasteen, Jr. will be held at Johns Creek Baptist Church Chapel, entrance B (McGinnis Ferry Entrance), 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005, at 10 AM, on Feb. 15, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Interment at the Georgia National Cemetery will take place and be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Belmont Village Senior Living memo: Employee Gift Fund, 4315 Johns Creek Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024. These funds will directly benefit the caring, loving angels who ministered to Dad or to Johns Creek Baptist Church to support their ongoing ministries which Dad supported for most of his adult life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020