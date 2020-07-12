Doyle Chasteen

CHASTEEN, III, Doyle On, June 21, 2020 Doyle William Chasteen, III (affectionally known as "Will") passed away after fighting a long and aggressive battle with leukemia. Will was predeceased by his father, Doyle William Chasteen, Jr. and his mother, Serena Jan Chasteen. He is survived by his younger siblings, Richard Stephen Chasteen (wife Shelley) and Sharon LeKay Spears (husband Danny). He is also survived by his three nieces; Ashley Chasteen, Sharon Washington (husband Tinny) and Danielle Harris (husband Blake), his Aunt Barbara Shaw, cousins Janice Shaw Gordon and Joseph Shaw, Jason Conn and Rachel Conn Cole. Will spent most of his childhood in Chamblee, Georgia before his family moved to Berkeley Heights, NJ. He excelled at sports, primarily in football as a Governor Livingston Regional Highlander and later back at Chamblee High School where he spent his senior year. His dry sense of humor, contagious laugh, and gentle but strong demeanor were traits that quickly made him everyone's friend. Will was very involved in Boy Scouts of America from an early age where he found immense joy in many outdoor activities and in service to others. He loved to share stories about his participation at the adventure camp called Philmont located in New Mexico. While there he enjoyed learning about and using outdoor survival skills. He served as a District Executive with BSA for 1 year after his active duty time in the Navy. Will cherished the time he spent as a camper and counselor at Camp Rutledge which he attended with Chamblee First Baptist Church. He learned to serve as a Christ-like example to all those around him. After receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration at Georgia State University and a commission as an ensign in the US Navy, Will embarked on a successful 20 year career. Most notably he served on the nuclear cruiser USS South Carolina in various deployments where he was given increasing leadership responsibilities. He achieved the rank of Commander with distinction while gaining the respect of his fellow soldiers and officers. After Will's Naval career he developed an interest in photography. He worked with several companies in the Atlanta area selling camera equipment. Other interests of his included being a history buff, an avid reader, and a coin collector. Will loved his dogs he had throughout the years as they were a large part of his family. He also treasured the time he spent laughing and sharing stories with his three nieces. Will could be counted on throughout his life to be a loyal, protective, fun, congenial brother, son and friend. He was a valiant, resolute protector of his family and country. His absolute faith in God and His son Jesus Christ assures us that Will has been reunited with Mom and Dad with no more pain, tears, or worries.Will is never to be forgotten, and will be sorely missed. Virtual streaming service with links provided afterwards for future viewing. Johns Creek Baptist Church, at 11 AM, on July 18, 2020.