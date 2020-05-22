|
|
HENLEY, Doyle Doyle W. Henley of Johns Creek, GA, passed away peacefully May 18, 2020, after battling COVID-19. Born September 14, 1940 in Seminole, OK, to the late Louie Henley and the late Myrtle Henley Mauldin, Doyle graduated from Wewoka High School in 1958 and East Central State College in Ada, OK, in 1962 with a Master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1968. He started his career in Denver, CO, as an elementary school teacher and principal, then moved to sales and marketing positions in educational publishing nationally. After a successful 25-year career in educational publishing, Doyle retired from Macmillan/McGraw-Hill as Vice President of Sales in Atlanta, GA. After retiring, Doyle worked in the promotional products business as Vice President with Specialty Atlanta and Forrester-Smith plus Burton Golf as director of Special Markets including PGA Tours. Doyle loved the game of golf and was an active long-time member of the Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek, GA. Devoted to family and friends and Oklahoma, he always maintained a positive attitude to life and all its challenges. Doyle is survived by his wife, Donna Johnston Henley, son Doyle W. Henley, Jr. (Dana), daughter Robin G. Heflin, step-daughter Kristine M. Estrada, four grandchildren: Felicia Sampson (Forrest), Zachery Henley (Savannah), Tyler and Troy Heflin, and great-grandchild Graham Henley. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and memorial gifts may be made to the . On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020