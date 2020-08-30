1/1
Doyle Thomason
1947 - 2020
THOMASON, Doyle L. Doyle L. Thomason, 73, of Smyrna died August 15, 2020. Mr. Thomason was a native of Rome, Georgia. He was born March 31, 1947. He was a Facility Director for the Landmark Group who worked on the king and queen buildings in Sandy Springs and many other buildings in Atlanta. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving on the USS carrier, Bonhomme Richard. He always had a smile on his face and a joke ready to tell. He was predeceased by his brother Johnny Thomason. Survivors include his wife, Carol Thomason; son, Brad Thomason and girlfriend, Sarah; grandchildren, Raine and Caine; brother, Andy Thomason and Terri; and special nieces: Rená Gill and Tim, Suzanne Mullins and Darryl, and Nancy Parker and Chuck. Burial will be at Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane, Canton, Georgia 30114 on September 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Burial
11:30 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
