|
|
BROWN, Duane Duane Houghton Brown, age 86, of Stone Mountain and Alexandria, VA, passed away on October 12th, 2019, in Stone Mountain, Georgia following complications from an ongoing illness. Born on September 14, 1933 in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the only child of Frank and Ella Brown. Duane attended Mars Hill University in North Carolina and the University of Richmond in Virginia. At the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Army where he proudly served overseas. Following his military service he returned to Alexandria where he obtained his CPA certificate, married Barbara Smith Brown and started his career at RJ Rankin which became Price Waterhouse. He continued his career at the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. where he served as Chief Accounting Officer until his retirement. Duane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara S. Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Alexandria, Virginia; two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly and Gary Sekulow of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Lynn and Cesar Fazz of Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren, Bryan Casey, Adam Sekulow, Evan Fazz, Jennifer Sekulow Stringfellow and Alexander Fazz; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Connor and Cora Casey, Sloane and Sutton Sekulow and Emilia and Elliott Fazz. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Bill Head Funeral Home, 6101 Highway 29 in Tucker, GA. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 10:30 AM, and the service will begin at 10:30 AM. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mars Hill University, in Mars Hill, N.C. or to the University of Richmond, in Richmond, Virginia in his name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019