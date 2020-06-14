Duane Hartman
HARTMAN, Duane Frederick Duane Frederick Hartman, 85, of Norcross, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Duane was born and raised in upstate New York, where he graduated from Tonawanda High School and University of Buffalo. He received a master's degree from the University of Akron. He served in the US Air Force, where he retired as Captain. He had a lengthy career as an engineer and worked at various aerospace firms, including Goodyear, Rockwell, and, most recently, Boeing. Duane was a great husband, father, grandfather, family man, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mildred Hartman. He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 62 years, son, Alan, of Lawrenceville, GA, daughter, Susan Fullen-Bartram (John Bartram), of Dallas, TX, two granddaughters, Lyndsey Fullen (David Kendzorski), of San Luis Obispo, CA, and Shelby Fullen (Dominic Ruggerie), of Washington DC, his sister, Sally Blake, of New Port Richie, FL, and two nephews and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
