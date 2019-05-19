McRAE, Dudley A. Dudley A. McRae, age 77, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away May 8, 2019 at Belmont Village of John's Creek where he resided about a month. He was born on December 24, 1941 to Dudley and Madeleine McRae and was the oldest of four children. Dudley earned his degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech. Upon graduation he was commissioned into the United States Air Force where he served his country proudly. He later received his Master's in System's Management from University of Southern California while serving his country. He retired as a Lt. Colonel after ten years on active duty and ten in the Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dudley is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jacqulin McRae, four children, Robyn Stieritz (Brian), Todd McRae, Maria McDonald (Mark) and Mark McRae; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother Duncan J. McRae (Karen); two sisters Paula Razor (James A.) and Emily Knowles, as well as several nieces and nephews. His grandchildren best knew him as "Coach"and to them he was very special. They will always remember his sense of humor and one liners. Full Military Honors will be held at a later date and burial will be at the National Cemetery of Georgia in Canton, Georgia. The family would like to thank Brian Chitomfwa and Victor Chanda for their excellent care of Dudley for two years at home. The family would also like to thank Belmont Village of John's Creek for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019