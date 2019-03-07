Resources
WADE, Dudley Decatur, Georgia Dudley Wall Wade, 89, of Decatur passed peacefully on March 4, 2019. She was born in Elberton, GA to the late Longstreet H. Wall and Rebecca Frierson. She was a 1941 Graduate of the University of Georgia. She was the first female to graduate from Georgia with a Degree in Corporate Finance. She was an avid Rock Hound and Camper in her younger years. She was also a Jewelry Dealer, Antiques Expert, and a collector. She had a sharp wit and entertained everyone around her. She had booths at Broad Street Antique Mall in Chamblee until the time of her death. Surviving is her son Robert C Wade of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren Jason C Wade (Rosie) of Loganville, Michael Wade of Atlanta, and Katherine Wade of Atlanta; brother, Joe Wall of Rome, Ga; several close nephews and a beloved niece, Jane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Eleanor Wall Allen, and her beloved husband, Clay Boomer Wade. Graveside service 11:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Elmhurst Cemetery, 400 N. Oliver St., Elberton, GA 30635. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE #400, Atlanta, GA 30328. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Broad Street Antique Mall in Chamblee on Sunday, March 10 from 11 to 1. Come and share a story, and of course purchase one of Dudley's many treasures in which to remember her.
