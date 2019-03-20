|
PETTUS, Duncan Currey Currey Pettus, 81, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 10, 1937 in Miami, Florida to the late James Allen and Vera Catherine (Currey) Pettus. He has been a resident of the area since 1994 coming from Atlanta, Georgia. He was an Electrical Engineer for Armstrong Corporation and was a Veteran in the United States Army serving in Korea. He was of the Presbyterian faith. Currey was an accomplished businessman and traveled the world. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers. He is survived by his brother John Pettus of Lake Helen, FL, sister in law Joyce Pettus of Lake Wales, FL. No local services are scheduled at this time. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019