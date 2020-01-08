|
HAWKINS, Durell "Dude" Durell "Dude" Hawkins, 83, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was a retired supervisor from Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, but his true love was Georgia football and golf. Dude was also a former Past Master and Secretary of the Atlanta-Peachtree Lodge #59 of the Free and Accepted Masons, where he recently celebrated his 50 year anniversary. In addition, Dude was also previously active in the Boy Scouts of America, where he served as a leader and assistant district commissioner, as well as completing the WoodBadge course. Dude is survived by his wife, Gale Edwards Hawkins; along with their two sons, Alan Hawkins of Cumming, GA and David & Becky Hawkins of Rocky Point, NC and their three children: Elizabeth, Troy, and Claire. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Durell "Dude" Hawkins will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020