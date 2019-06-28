|
|
ELLIS, Dustin Nathaniel Dustin Nathanial Ellis, born in Atlanta, GA on December 3, 1986 passed from this earth into heaven to God's loving arms on June 22, 2019. He leaves behind a Daughter, Kaylee Nicole Ellis, Mother, Patricia Ellis, Father, Steven Ellis, Sister, Raina Ellis, Preceded in Death by Grandparents Doris Smith, Marion Long Ellis and Nathaniel Gilbert Ellis Jr. He is survived by Grandparents, George Smith and Pat Ellis, Aunts, Deborah Steelman and Rebecca Wiggle, Uncles, Larry, Brian, David and his wife Michelle Ellis, and numerous Cousins. Memorial services will be held Saturday June 29 at 11 AM at First Christian Church, 1130 North Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Service by Carter Funeral Home, Garland, NC www.carterfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019