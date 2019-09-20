|
FINLEY, Dwayne L. Dwayne L. Finley of Atlanta, passed away suddenly on September 15 , 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21st at 12 PM at Bethlehem Church of God Holiness, 858 M. L. K.,Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta (30314). Bishop James C. Taylor, Sr. Pastor. His body will lie instate from 10 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church, starting at 11:30 AM. Interment: Westview Cemetery. Dwayne's presence and humor will be sorely missed by his father, Willie David Finley; brother, David L. (Stephanie) Finley; sister, Dione Y. (Rev. Keith) Morehead, uncles Clarence (Carlene) Jackson and Curtis McGee; nieces, nephews, cousins from Texas, TN, GA, MD, CA, FL and D.C. TODAY, public viewing 9 - 9 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW; Atlanta, GA (30331) mbfh.com (404)349 -3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019