Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethlehem Church of God Holiness
858 M. L. K.,Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Church of God Holiness
858 M. L. K.,Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Finley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwayne Finley Obituary
FINLEY, Dwayne L. Dwayne L. Finley of Atlanta, passed away suddenly on September 15 , 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21st at 12 PM at Bethlehem Church of God Holiness, 858 M. L. K.,Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta (30314). Bishop James C. Taylor, Sr. Pastor. His body will lie instate from 10 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church, starting at 11:30 AM. Interment: Westview Cemetery. Dwayne's presence and humor will be sorely missed by his father, Willie David Finley; brother, David L. (Stephanie) Finley; sister, Dione Y. (Rev. Keith) Morehead, uncles Clarence (Carlene) Jackson and Curtis McGee; nieces, nephews, cousins from Texas, TN, GA, MD, CA, FL and D.C. TODAY, public viewing 9 - 9 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW; Atlanta, GA (30331) mbfh.com (404)349 -3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now