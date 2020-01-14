|
ARMSTRONG, Dwight B. Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Dwight B. Armstrong will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 12 PM, at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 1891 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Family and friends please assemble at the Kingdom Hall at 11:30 AM on the day of services. Private family burial. He is survived by his wife, Beverly G. Armstrong, two sons, Dwight B. Armstrong, Jr. and Darius D. Williams, daughter, Wyketa L. Sealy, grandson, Jaylen A. Sampson; brother, Dexter J. Armstrong (Barbara), sister, Rudene L. Armstrong, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Public viewing from 1 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020