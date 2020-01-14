Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Armstrong

Send Flowers
Dwight Armstrong Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Dwight B. Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Dwight B. Armstrong will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 12 PM, at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 1891 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Family and friends please assemble at the Kingdom Hall at 11:30 AM on the day of services. Private family burial. He is survived by his wife, Beverly G. Armstrong, two sons, Dwight B. Armstrong, Jr. and Darius D. Williams, daughter, Wyketa L. Sealy, grandson, Jaylen A. Sampson; brother, Dexter J. Armstrong (Barbara), sister, Rudene L. Armstrong, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Public viewing from 1 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -