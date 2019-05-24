|
|
DIXON, Dwight Eugene Dwight Eugene Dixon, 70, passed Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Locust Grove, GA surrounded by his devoted wife and family. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. to the late Eugene Robinson and Dorothy Shaw Dixon. In 1973 he took Princella Howard as his wife. After relocating to Atlanta in 1980, he served Dr. Ralph David Abernathy at Atlanta's West Hunter Street Church. He also worked for the City of Atlanta and Oxford Street Clothing Store with Elie Karam. He managed D&K Men's Clothing Store Southlake until his passing. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, 5 children, 7 grandchildren, his mother, and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral Service will be held May 25, 2019. Family will receive friends from 9:00am until 10:45am Service start at 11:00 am. at The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. Decatur, GA. Bishop Quincy Carswell. Premiercrematory.net
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019