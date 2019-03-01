Services
HELTON, Jr., Dwight Antonio Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Dwight Antonio Helton, Jr. will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p. m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church 397 Racetrack Rd. McDonough. Rev. William Bert Neal, III, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. His remains will lie in state from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Wake will be held tonight 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337. wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2019
