CHANDLER, Dyan Rayburn Dyan Rayburn Chandler, born August 6, 1967, passed away on February 5, 2019. She was 51 years old. Born in Gainesville, Florida, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia at age 12. Ms. Chandler attended the American College and graduated in 1989 with Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Business Management and Fashion Merchandising, and a Minor in Marketing. Early in her retail career, she worked for several Atlanta clothing companies including Mother's Work and A Pea In The Pod. Later she worked for the Houston, TX based Tootsies, and spent thirteen years with the French luxury goods company, Hermes of Paris where she was awarded The President's Award and several sales and production awards. Ms. Chandler is survived by her daughters, Lily Alton Chandler (15) and Emma Scott Chandler (13). She is also survived by her mother Norma Herndon of Atlanta, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins of Florida and Arkansas. Condolence correspondence may be directed to Post Office Box 421727, Atlanta, Georgia 30342. You may honor Ms. Chandler's memory by making an online donation to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church (selecting "Other-Memo"), or an online "Tribute Gift" to Camp Twin Lakes. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary