HOOD, MD, E. Walter E. Walter Hood, MD, 86, a native Atlantan passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Son of the late Ezekiel Walter Hood and Naomi Hood, Dr. Hood practiced Internal Medicine in Sandy Springs and was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia S. Hood; children, Anne Hood of Charlotte, NC, Hank Seward (Terrie) of Athens, GA, Mary Beth Struble of Woodstock, GA, Charles Seward (Jenna) of Athens, GA; and seven grandchildren, Bobby and Matt Struble, Billy and Carter Seward, and Nora, Anna, and Toby Seward. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20th from 10 until 11 o'clock at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173, Allen Road, Sandy Springs. Services will commence at 11o'clock with Reverend Dr. Chuck Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will host a reception following the interment at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The Citadel Fund or The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019