COOK, Earl Pope Earl Pope Cook Jr. died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was a resident at The Waterford, Juno Beach, FL. He formerly lived at Lenbrook Square, Atlanta, GA. Earl Cook was born October 15, l919 in Gabbettville, GA. As a teen, he moved to Atlanta to attend Tech High School and then Georgia Institute of Technology. After Pearl Harbor he was called to serve in the Army Signal Corp, Americal Division. He spent 3 1/2 years in the South Pacific -- Australia, New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Fiji, Bougainville, and the Philippines. He was discharged at the end of the war with the rank of Major. Back in Atlanta, he married Edith Wilson Harber on June 28, 1947 at St. Mark Methodist Church. After graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he began his career with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Co. During his telephone career of 35 years he and his family were transferred to several Georgia locations including Valdosta, College Park, Rome, Macon, and Atlanta. He also spent 3 years in New York City with AT&T. Throughout his life Earl was active in many civic organizations including Telephone Pioneers, a group of active and retired employees of the phone company. Earl worked every month for 23 years as a helping hand at the Atlanta Community Food Bank. He was called upon to be an officer or serve on the board of various homeowners organizations. A life-long Methodist, Earl was an active church member wherever they moved, especially Northside Methodist Church in Atlanta. Most recently he attended Oceanview Methodist Church in Juno Beach, FL. Shortly after their 71st wedding anniversary, Earl lost his wife, Edith, in the summer of 2018. He is survived by his sister, Katherine Cook, of Lagrange, GA, his daughters Edith "Cookie" Davis of Jupiter, FL and Marilyn Schwenk of Upper Black Eddy, PA, his sons-in-law, Bill Davis and Reinhold Schwenk, his grandchildren Bradley Davis (wife Courtney), Laura Davis, Katherine Schwenk Rider (husband Tim), Maximilian Schwenk (wife Rebecca) and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Lucy Davis. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Southeast Florida Honor Flight, P.O. Box 1503, Stuart, FL 34995. His Memorial Service will be August 24, 2019, 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA, 30309. The family will receive friends and family one hour before the service. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery after the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019