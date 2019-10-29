|
POSTELL, Earl Earl Allen Postell, of Loganville, Georgia went to be with our heavenly father on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Earl was born on October 15, 1940, to his late parents Willie and Sallie McIntosh Postell in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina. Earl retired from MARTA after working as a bus driver then train operator for 25 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jeniffer; sons Jason (Sherry) and Joshua; father-in-law Albert Hunt; two sisters Mary (Earl) Farmer and Martha Walker; brother-in-law Wayne (Priscilla) Hunt; a special niece, Melissa Tripp and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019