REITH, Earl Lee Mr. Earl Lee Reith, age 88, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor John Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. A native of Atlanta, Mr. Reith lived in Cobb County for the past 40 years. He was a veteran of and Corporal in the United States Air Force. Afterwards, he worked for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, retiring as Manager of Advertising in 1992 after 38 years of employment. Mr. Reith was a longtime member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, and was a Shriner and a Mason. Survivors include: Wife of almost 70 years, Ann Reith; 2 Children, Earl "Lee" Reith, Jr. and wife Cathy Beale Reith, Kennesaw, GA, and Donna Ann Reith, East Point, GA; Sister, Mary Elizabeth Hill and husband Clifford Daniel Hill; 2 Grandchildren, Jason Warren Reith and spouse Ross William Hinzman, and Kyle Lee Reith. Flowers may be sent, or donations may be made in to a . The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2019