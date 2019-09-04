|
ROEHM, Colonel Earl B. "Scot" Colonel Earl B. "Scot" Roehm (USAF retired) passed away on September 1, 2019. Earl B. "Scot" Roehm was born on May 6, 1929, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Scot joined the military while still a teenager. Enlisting as a private, he worked his way up to become a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force before retiring after 30 years. He flew missions during both the Korean and Vietnam wars, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and various other air medals. He later received the Department of Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, as well as more than twenty-five other medals and awards. Colonel Roehm was a graduate of the Air War College, the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Maryland, the City Colleges of Chicago, and Harvard University, where he earned his MBA. After retiring from the Air Force, he became the Executive Vice-President for Dixie Seal & Stamp, the largest manufacturer of license plates in the country. He held this position for more than 30 years. He was a Mason, Past-President of the Specialty Advertising Association of Georgia, and on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Nancy J. Roehm; his daughter Lee Anne Brill, son-in-law Dave Brill, and grandchildren Devon, Damon, and Deanna, and eight great-grandchildren; his son Scot A. Roehm, daughter-in-law Melissa Roehm, and granddaughter Sarah; and his step-children Glenn Bailey, Laurie Ecke, Meg Jett, and Bill Bailey. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather of a large and caring family, who will miss him very much. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may pay their respects by donating to Scot's granddaughter's non-profit organization, dedicated to humane treatment of animals at https://fixingtheboro.com/, or to the United Services Organization (USO) at https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/?sc=WW14IMOIHO. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 4, 2019