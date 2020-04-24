Services
Earnest Hawk

Earnest Hawk Obituary
HAWK, Earnest Home Going Graveside Services for Mr. Earnest Hawk, age 87, will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12:00 PM at Washington Memorial Gardens-700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. Viewing will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, April 24, 2020 from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. He leaves to cherish in his memories his beloved wife, loving children and a host of many other relatives and dear friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more information and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020
