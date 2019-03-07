|
HEARD, Earthlyn Audrey Mrs. Earthlyn Audrey Heard, 82, of Decatur, GA passed Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Heard will be held at 11:00AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Conyers Seventh Day Adventist Church 3001 Old Salem Rd S.E., Conyers, GA 30013. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019