WHITE, Master Easton James Master Easton James White, age 20 months, of Sugar Hill, Georgia passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Thursday, Dec. 5, at Shadowbrook Church in Suwanee, GA. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery close to his paternal grandfather Harold White. Easton is survived by his parents John and Anna White; brother Maddox White; sister Hailey White, all of Sugar Hill, GA; maternal great-grandmother Lucille Verner, of Tucker, GA; maternal grandmother Brenda Woodard, of Lilburn, GA; paternal grandmother Betty White, of Cumming, GA; paternal uncles David White, of Suwanee, GA and Joe White, of Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 11 AM to 2 PM and 4 PM - 8 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019