Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
Easton White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Interment
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Shadowbrook Church
Suwanee, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Easton White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Easton White


2018 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Easton White Obituary
WHITE, Master Easton James Master Easton James White, age 20 months, of Sugar Hill, Georgia passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Thursday, Dec. 5, at Shadowbrook Church in Suwanee, GA. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery close to his paternal grandfather Harold White. Easton is survived by his parents John and Anna White; brother Maddox White; sister Hailey White, all of Sugar Hill, GA; maternal great-grandmother Lucille Verner, of Tucker, GA; maternal grandmother Brenda Woodard, of Lilburn, GA; paternal grandmother Betty White, of Cumming, GA; paternal uncles David White, of Suwanee, GA and Joe White, of Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 11 AM to 2 PM and 4 PM - 8 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Easton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -