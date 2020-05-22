Resources
Ebong Nsentip Obituary
NSENTIP, Ebong Graveside Services for Mr. Ebong Nsentip of Riverdale, GA will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Rd., Forest Park, GA 30297, on Saturday, May 23, at 12:30 PM. A drive through viewing will take place from 5 to 6 PM, on Friday, May 22, at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Mrs. Comfort Nsentip; one son:Obong Nsentip; four daughters: Ekemini Nsentip, Idorenyin Nsentip, Idongesit Nsentip and Aniedi Nsentip. Two granddaughters: New Romes and Zion Mosely and a host of relatives and many friends he met along the way.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020
