NSENTIP, Ebong Graveside Services for Mr. Ebong Nsentip of Riverdale, GA will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Rd., Forest Park, GA 30297, on Saturday, May 23, at 12:30 PM. A drive through viewing will take place from 5 to 6 PM, on Friday, May 22, at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Mrs. Comfort Nsentip; one son:Obong Nsentip; four daughters: Ekemini Nsentip, Idorenyin Nsentip, Idongesit Nsentip and Aniedi Nsentip. Two granddaughters: New Romes and Zion Mosely and a host of relatives and many friends he met along the way.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020