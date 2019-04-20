MERRITT Jr., Ed Ed Merritt, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 87, following a brief illness on April 16, 2019. He graduated from Druid Hills High school and Emory University. He married his high school sweetheart, Sara Deane Smith, in 1953. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sara Deane Smith Merritt; children, Edward Merritt III and Wife Ren, Mark Merritt and Sharon, Nancy Proctor and husband Lee; Sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane Beggs and Tommy; 5 Grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Ed Merritt; and infant son, Bayne Carlton Merritt. Following 2 years of service in the U.S. Army, Ed joined his father and Jim McKenzie in their insurance agency, where he remained active for 40 years. Ed's avocation in life was horses. He rode and owned horses for 77 years. He rode for pleasure, show, and fox hunting. Services for Ed Merritt, Jr. will be held at Park Springs Community Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM (500 Springhouse Circle Stone Mountain, GA 30087) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Georgia Equine Rescue League (P.O. Box 328, Bethlehem, GA 30620 or https://gerlltd.org/donations/#id=100&cid=1447&wid=1001) or the . Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019