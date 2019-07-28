|
Ed Spivia, Georgia's tireless ambassador to Hollywood and a visionary who decades ago grasped the impact film production could play in the state's economy, died Saturday.
He was Georgia's first film commissioner in the early 1970s and his friendship with Burt Reynolds during that period helped lure the production of films such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "The Longest Yard" to the state.
Spivia, 78, was surrounded by family at his home on Lake Lanier when he passed away from complications brought on by Lewy body dementia, which he had lived with for several years, according to his wife, Barbara Spivia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019