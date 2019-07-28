Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Spivia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Spivia

Add a Memory
Ed Spivia Obituary
Ed Spivia, Georgia's tireless ambassador to Hollywood and a visionary who decades ago grasped the impact film production could play in the state's economy, died Saturday.

He was Georgia's first film commissioner in the early 1970s and his friendship with Burt Reynolds during that period helped lure the production of films such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "The Longest Yard" to the state.

Spivia, 78, was surrounded by family at his home on Lake Lanier when he passed away from complications brought on by Lewy body dementia, which he had lived with for several years, according to his wife, Barbara Spivia.

Read more about Ed Spivia on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.