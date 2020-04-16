Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Eddie and Blanche Johnson Jr.


1931 - 2020
Eddie and Blanche Johnson Jr. Obituary
JOHNSON, Jr., Eddie and Blanche The children of Eddie (Jr.) and Blanche Johnson announce the passing of their parents on April 5th and 8th, 2020 respectively, to the coronavirus. Eddie and Blanche were native Atlantans. Mrs. Johnson was a retired educator with the Atlanta Public School System. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, attained her Bachelor's Degree from Alabama State University in Primary Level Education, and earned a Master's Degree in Education from Atlanta University now Clark Atlanta University. She was a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's East Point Chapter, and a dedicated member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mr. Johnson was a retiree of the Federal Government and the Georgia Department of Corrections where he worked as an Inmate Classification Analyst. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, attained his Bachelor's Degree from Morris Brown College, and earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Atlanta University now Clark Atlanta University. He was a faithful member of Westhills Presbyterian Church. Eddie and Blanche Johnson were long-time residents of Southwest Atlanta's Ben Hill Community. They were married 63 years, and parents of four children, Phyllis Lawson (Leonard, MD), Vernon Johnson, Mona Kelly (Gilbert), and Jennifer McWhorter. They were the beloved grandparents of five granddaughters: Jessica Lawson, Sydney Lawson Kronfle (Anthony), Rachel Kelly, Erin Kelly, and Courtney McWhorter-White, MD (Cory). They leave to cherish their memory a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A private family graveside service at Lincoln Cemetery will be held on Friday, April 17, 11 AM, in accordance with COVID-19 guidance. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to 133 Fairburn Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020
