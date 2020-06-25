BYRD, Eddie Neal Eddie Neal Byrd, age 80 of Loganville, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after several months of illness. Neal was a native to Loganville and lived there all of his life. He graduated from Loganville High School in 1957 with 12 years of perfect attendance. He married Peggy McMichael on July 3, 1958 and was married only a few days shy of 62 wonderful years. Neal was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and he served on all committees in the church. Neal served on the local city council and the planning and zoning board. He also worked with the committee to number all the streets and properties in Loganville. He served as County Commissioner for 8 years and also served on the Walton County Employee Appeals Board. He was an Emeritus Mason in Monroe, Generous Warren Lodge #20. Neal also served as a bank director for the National Bank of Walton County for over 30 years. He served as director for Walton County Water Authority for many years as well. He was a charter member of the Loganville Lions Club from April 1965 until August 2019. He held each office at the Lions Club with both district and state offices and attended all state conventions for 30 years with perfect attendance. Neal also served as a member of the Loganville and Walton County Chamber of Commerce. Neal sold Burt Reynolds his Loganville home on July 25, 1980. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Eddie and Beulah Byrd. He was an only child. Neal is survived by his wife, Peggy McMichael Byrd, and sons, Danny Neal Byrd of Eatonton, and Thomas Eddie Byrd of Eatonton, grandchildren, Joshua Lee Byrd and Amber Byrd, Jon Thomas Byrd and Reba Kate Byrd, Caitlin Byrd Briscoe and Jacob Briscoe, Brady Neal Byrd, great-grandchildren, Taylor Byrd, Janie Briscoe, Byrdie Briscoe and Jay Richland Byrd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Loganville First United Methodist Church or The Loganville Lions Club. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 26, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Willis officiating. Rey Martinez, Mayor of Loganville, will also be speaking. Honorary escorts will be Mr. Byrd's graduating class of Loganville High School 1957 and members of Loganville Lions Club. Pallbearers will be Joshua Lee Byrd, Brady Neal Byrd, Jon Thomas Byrd, Jacob Briscoe, Michael McMillan and Hugh Thomas McMichael, Jr. The family will receive friends from 2 PM - 4 PM and 6 PM - 8 PM, on Thursday, June 25, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.