|
|
CHANDLER, Jr., Eddie Eddie Gilbert Chandler, Jr. (Ed) passed from this life on January 21, 2020. Ed was born February 13, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the only child of Eddie Gilbert Chandler, Sr.. and Ezzie Lou Webb Chandler. He attended Atlanta City Schools, graduating from Tech High School in 1944. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1949 where he majored in Industrial Engineering. Ed enjoyed a 32 year career in the communications field, working for Bell South in Atlanta. He actively served his country for nearly 20 years, initially as a young army lieutenant during the Korean War. As a devout Christian, Ed served his Lord in many roles at Atlanta's Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Somerset Hills Baptist Church in Basking Ridge, NJ, and Dunwoody Baptist Church. As a Gideon, he spoke in many Atlanta churches on behalf of our Lord Jesus. For 60 years, he was married to his sweetheart from school days and lifelong love, Betty Louise Williams Chandler. She preceded him in death in 2010. Ed was a very active, loving, and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who leaves for his descendants a powerful legacy of faith in God, love, and service to others. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 in the Chapel at Dunwoody Baptist Church, Dunwoody, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020