Eddie Jack DeLay passed away on Monday evening, October 19, 2020.Jack was born to Eddie Wiley DeLay and Vera Dial DeLay at the old Emory University Hospital, Atlanta on May 20, 1929. He graduated from Decatur Boys High, then onto Georgia Tech, graduating in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.After graduation he served four years in the Navy during the Korean War and was on the ship's deck when the first hydrogen bomb was tested, causing the Enewetak Atoll to completely disappear. He married Carolyn Randolph in 1954, raised two children and spent his work life in sales and management. He was an active member of Simpsonwood Methodist Church.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Randolph DeLay, his daughter Nicole Stanley, and son Michael DeLay, and their families. A private family service will be held with internment at Decatur City Cemetery.



