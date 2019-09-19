|
MORRIS, Eddie Lou Homecoming services for Mrs. Eddie Lou Morris, 91 years old of 365 North Ave. Atlanta will be held on Sept. 21, 2019 at 12 noon from our chapel, Rev. Andre C. Loyd, Jr. officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. She is survived by her only son, Mr. Ronald L. Morris; sister, Mrs. Ethellen Leslie and a host of many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at residence day of service at 11 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019