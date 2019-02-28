|
PHELPS, Eddie James Homegoing service for Mr. Eddie James Phelps will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 469 Mt. Olive Rd., Stockbridge, Rev. Dr. Terrance J. Gattis, pastor. Interment at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. He is survived by his daughter, Veronica (James); a grandson, four sisters, three brothers, two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held today from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 2090 Joylake Rd., Morrow, (404) 361-4284, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019