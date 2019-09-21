|
|
SMITH, Eddie James Mr. Eddie James Smith, age 75, of Atlanta, GA., formerly of Dalton, GA., went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. Eddie was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Ethel Smith; sister, Vinnie Carter; brothers, William H. Smith and Terry E. Smith; brother-in-law, Ben Vaughn. James is survived by a brother, Ray (Betty) Smith of Eton, GA.; sisters, Dorothy Vaughn, Vivian (Arvil) Postell, and Geraldine (Terry) Mantooth, all of Dalton, GA.; several nieces and nephews also survive. He was survived by close friends Elizabeth Mantooth of Dalton, GA.; Ted English and Gregg VanDongen of Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Smith will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Welcome Hill Baptist Church, Dalton, GA. with his nephew, Rev. Randy Postell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Baptist Church Building Fund, 2772 Welcome Hill Cir., Dalton, GA. 30721
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019