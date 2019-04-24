Services
Eddie TIGNER

TIGNER, Eddie The Celebration of Life for Mr. Eddie Tigner will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Union Missionary Baptist Church 2470 Bruce St., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 1:00 P.M. Reverend Edward Randolph, Pastor. Interment will be held at Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur. Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Tri- Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri- Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 770-482-2358
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019
