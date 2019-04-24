|
|
TIGNER, Eddie The Celebration of Life for Mr. Eddie Tigner will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Union Missionary Baptist Church 2470 Bruce St., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 1:00 P.M. Reverend Edward Randolph, Pastor. Interment will be held at Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur. Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Tri- Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 30058 at 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri- Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St., Lithonia, Ga 770-482-2358
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019