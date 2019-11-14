|
WILKINS, Eddie We celebrate the Life of Mr. Eddie Willie Wilkins A.K.A Eddie Will, Uncle Eddie and Professor. Eddie was born February 12, 1946 in Winston, Georgia to the late Mr. George and Mrs. Eddie Lou Wilkins. He departed this life November 9, 2019, at the age of 73. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters; Ms. Lillie Harriet Wilkins, Mrs. Rosetta Wilkins Card and Mrs. Rudine Wilkins Webb, One brother Mr. John Wesley Wilkins. Eddie leaves to cherish his memories, one brother; Walter L (Annie Mae) Wilkins, one sister Ms. Georgia May Wilkins; two brothers-in-law, Mr. Charlie Webb and Mr. Johnnie Card, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11 AM, at Old Mountain Top Baptist Church, 2471 Mountain Top Road, Winston, GA 30187. Pastor Darryl A. Momon, Eulogist. Visitation, Friday, November 15, 2019, 5 7 PM. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy., Douglasville, GA, 30134, 770 - 489 - 6751.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019