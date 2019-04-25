Services Shackelford Funeral Directors 450 Church Street Savannah , TN 38372 731-925-4000 Resources More Obituaries for Edgar GUMBERT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edgar GUMBERT

Obituary Condolences Flowers GUMBERT, Jr., Edgar Boyd Edgar Boyd Gumbert Jr. was born on November 14, 1931 in Latrobe, PA, the first son of Edgar Boyd Gumbert Sr. and Roberta Gove Gumbert. Throughout his life he remained proud of his French/German and Scottish heritage. He spent his early years and was schooled in Apollo PA., a steel mill town near Pittsburgh, PA, and he retained a fondness for both places. He was especially attracted to their racial and ethnic diversity. After graduating high school in 1949 he attended Edinboro University, PA and graduated in 1953 with a BS. Degree in Biology and Sociology. During the Korean war he served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. The month after he was demobilized from the army he was enrolled in courses in Paris on French Culture and Civilization. Since his French wasn't as good as his English he moved to the University of London from which he received a Ph. D. Degree in 1960. Interrupting his research in 1957 he returned to Georgia to marry Eva Loridans whom he met on a blind date while serving at Ft. Benning, Ga. To Ed that first encounter with Eva was 'love at first sight' and it is no surprise that the love and the marriage lasted more than 60 years. They started their married life in London where they lived for three years. In 1960 they moved to Atlanta and after visiting Georgia State College (which later became Georgia State University), Ed was offered a position in what became the College of Arts and Sciences. Ed and Eva took to Atlanta and saw a future in Georgia State, so they stayed until Ed retired in 1990. Ed's view at that time was that both Atlanta and Georgia State were significantly changing every three or four years, so there was no compelling reason to move to another city. Their love of London and Paris persisted throughout their lives. They continued to like fish and chips wrapped in newspaper. Their attachment to Atlanta was strengthened by the births of their daughter, Sarah Loridans Gumbert, in (1961) and their son Brian Daniel Gumbert, (1962) and was settled by the birth of their granddaughter Anna Loridans Dunn (1995) and grandson Brian Daniel Dunn (1998). Ed's teaching and research was in the general field of cross-cultural and international studies with a specialty in policy studies of secondary and higher education. In 1980 Ed became founding director of the Center for Cross Cultural Education at Georgia State, a position he held until his retirement. Also in 1980 Ed founded the Southern Association of Comparative and International Education, at the time an emerging field in Southern Colleges and Universities. Ed's research and publications covered many topics in the international field but usually concentrated on the historical and multiple links between the U.S. and the U.K. The English connection was of great importance to Ed and Eva and to their children. In 1966 Ed was invited by the University of London Institute of Education to be among their first Visiting Scholars; and later he was invited to be Visiting Professor in 1974 1975. Ed's international studies required extensive travel on which Eva usually joined him, and they visited at least 125 different countries. During their travels they always took advantage of fine art, architectural and ethnographic museums, and good food and wine. And they studiously selected fine and ethnographic art from the countries they visited. In 1994 Ed and Eva moved from Atlanta to their horse/tree farm in Cherokee County, near Canton, which they had bought in 1970, where they continued to make friends, especially, but not only, in environmental studies and preservation. The centerpiece of their farm was their house designed by Atlanta Architect Peter Norris. Taken together, the architecture, the interior design, the many decks, terraces and gardens and the views over the Etowah River created a composite similar to those advocated in the nineteenth century by artist, designer and theorist William Morris. Beginning in 1993 they also enjoyed a second home in Savannah to which family and friends were invited and welcomed. Ed died in Savannah on April 20th, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his son Brian Daniel Gumbert. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eva, daughter Sarah Loridans Dunn (Chris), granddaughter Anna Loridans Dunn, grandson Brian Daniel Dunn, brother Robert Gumbert (Joyce) and nephew Michael Gunbert (Jennifer) In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly by making a check out to the University of Georgia Foundation for the Brian Daniel Gumbert Memorial Fund in Archeological Field Studies. Checks can be mailed to the following address: The University of Georgia, 394 S Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30602. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries