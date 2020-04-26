|
HORTON, III, Edgar Dewey "Buddy" Edgar Dewey "Buddy" Horton. III, 71, of Sandy Springs, GA, formerly of Manchester, GA passed away April 18, 2020 with his brother at his side. Edgar graduated from Manchester High School as Valedictorian, STAR student and a National Merit Scholar. He earned a full scholarship to Georgia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. After GA Tech Ed served his country for three years is the U. S. Army. Mr. Horton was an author, retired owner of The Mancit Company who wrote over 20 books on the Georgia Income Tax Code and part-time advisor to H & R Block. Whether you knew him as Edgar, Ed, Buddy or Uncle Buddy, you knew he had a brilliant mind, quick wit, tender heart, and was a loyal friend and true gentleman. He will be greatly missed. Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Horton in Manchester City Cemetery. He is survived by is brother John Collier Horton (Helen), Atlanta, niece Stacey Horton McElrath (John), Birmingham, AL, nephew John Collier Horton, Jr. Acworth, GA, aunts Johnette Thompson of Thomasville, GA, Virginia Jackson, Suwanee, GA and numerous cousins. Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA 706-846-3110.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020