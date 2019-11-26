|
JONES, Jr., Edgar H. Edgar H. Jones, Jr., 70, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2019, in White County, GA. Eddy was born on March 29, 1949, in Jasper, AL. He moved to Florence, AL, in the first grade. He graduated from Coffee High School in 1967, where he was a National Merit Scholar. He attended Georgia Tech and Florence State University, graduating from the latter in May 1973. While at Florence State, Eddy majored in business and accounting, was a cheerleader, on student government and a member of TKD social service club. Eddy moved to Birmingham, AL, in 1973, where he worked for Central Bank and several mortgage companies. He attended The University of Alabama, Birmingham, where he was in the National Honor Society and earned an MBA in 1984. In 1985, he moved with his family to Stone Mountain, GA. He helped establish two mortgage companies, then began his own construction company, Southeastern Recreation, in 1989. Eddy loved reading science fiction, boating, driving through the mountains, finding covered bridges, hiking to waterfalls, camping, off roading with his Montero friends, playing pool, Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Jones is survived by his son John (Amber) Jones of Tucker, Georgia, daughter Kate (Danny) Berwind of Johns Creek, Georgia, their mother Cathie (Currier) Jones, grandchildren Aubrey and Ethan, uncle Wade Floyd, and many cousins and friends. He is also survived by his partner, Lynne' P. McClung. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar H. and Ella Faye (Floyd) Jones. Family and friends may gather to honor Eddy's life on Dec. 7, between 12 noon and 4 PM at 10880 Spotted Pony Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2019