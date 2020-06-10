LINDBERG, Edgar Mr. Edgar James Lindberg of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 83 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a date, place and time to be determined. Ed was born to parents Melvin (Lindy) and Bertha Lindberg on March 12, 1937 in Oakland, California. He grew up the eldest of two and attended high school and college in California. Ed served in the Naval Air Reserve and his unit was called to active duty during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Ed married Sharon in 1961 and they had 2 children. He worked in the insurance industry for a number of years before accepting a position with his brother's company in Atlanta. Ed moved the family to Atlanta in 1970. He worked with his brother for over 30 years until his retirement. Before and during retirement, Ed enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, playing tennis and playing the trombone and organ. He served as President of the Roswell New Horizons Band. Edgar is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons; Brian and David; brother; Eric; Sister in-law; three grandchildren; 2 nieces and 1 nephew, and his loving dog; Mitzi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Edgar's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at Parkinson.org. On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.