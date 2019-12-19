|
LOGAN, Jr. Edgar Mr. Edgar Carl Logan Jr., age 75, of Winder, formerly of Smyrna, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. Carl was born on April 23, 1944 in Moundville, Alabama. Mr. Logan graduated from Campbell High School where he ran track and played football. He graduated from Georgia State College in 1968 where he majored in political science. His professional life included many accomplishments; A homebuilder, developer, sporting goods sales representative for shooting, hunting, fishing, and law enforcement agencies, and the business owner of Simpson Sales Company. Mr. Logan retired in 2015 to his farm in Winder where he enjoyed farming and fishing. Mr. Logan was an active member of the Winder First United Methodist Church where he was the stewardship chairman, legacy endowment fund founder, member of the men's Sunday prayer group, and the present chairman of the church's council. Mr. Logan was also an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a dedicated member and fishing enthusiast of the E-3 Bass Club. Mr. Logan is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Carl Logan, Sr. and Doris Yeager Logan. Mr. Logan is survived by his loving wife of 57 years and his high school sweetheart, Mrs. Betty Davis Logan of Winder; sister, Sandra Logan (James) Moore of Smyrna; niece, Jamie Moore Bell of Roswell; and nephew, Parker, Austin, and Aiden Bell of Roswell. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Carl Logan will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church with Reverend Calvin Haney officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. The members of the men's Sunday prayer group will serve as pallbearers. The following funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, with layman Eric Dale officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060. The members of the E-3 Bass Club will serve as pallbearers. The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Logan to the Winder First United Methodist Church General Budget or to the . Smith Funeral Home, Winder, and Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna, is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Carl Logan.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019