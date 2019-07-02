RAMSEY, Jr., Edgar Lee "Ed" Edgar Lee (Ed) Ramsey, Jr., 82, of Atlanta, Georgia, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ed, also affectionately known to many as "Paw Paw," leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Rosemary Brewer Ramsey; his son and daughter-in-law William Kennedy (Bill) and Lee Ann Ramsey; his daughter and son-in-law Margaret (Meg) and James Scheid; and his four grandchildren: Hayden and Reid Ramsey, and Julia and Sarah Scheid; as well as many other extended family members and friends. Born and raised in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Edgar Lee and Helene Kennedy Ramsey, Ed was preceded in death by his younger brother, William Kennedy Ramsey. Ed graduated from Gastonia High School in 1955 and, after earning his BA in psychology from Pfeiffer University, married his sweetheart, "Rosie." He then served ten years as an officer with the United States Air Force. Ed and Rosemary were stationed in England, Germany, Greenland, San Antonio, Texas, Montgomery, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia where, in 1972, they settled their family. Ed taught ROTC at Emory University then served as a Rehabilitation Counselor for 26 years with the Veterans Administration Atlanta Regional Office. After retiring in 1998, Ed enjoyed his biggest passionsspending time with his grandchildren, attending Friday lunch outings with his fellow "ROMEOS," and sailing on Lake Lanier with his family and dear friend, Bruce Evatt. Lake Lanier was Ed's "happy place", and he was able to enjoy a beautiful day on the lake with his family before sailing on to his next grand adventure. An immediate friend to everyone he met, he will be missed by many. A celebration of Ed's life will take place on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia where he and Rosemary have been members for more than 45 years. Dr. Amy Morgan will officiate the memorial service. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the Grand Hall of Oak Grove United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Memorial Fund of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033 or to the Lake Lanier Sailing Club (LLSC) Junior Fleet, Ed Ramsey Memorial Junior Camp Fund c/o Jessica Hill 3739 Durham Run Way Auburn, GA 30011-4642. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019