|
|
WOODS, Edgar K. Celebration of Life service for Retired DeKalb County Police Lieutenant Edgar K. Woods will be held at 11AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Green Pastures Christian Ministries 5455 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034. He will lie in-state at 10AM until the hour of service. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at our South DeKalb Chapel from 10AM-8PM with a Wake starting at 7PM. Final resting place Resthaven Garden of Memory 2284 Candler Rd Decatur, GA 30032. Memories of Lt. Edgar Woods will be cherished by his loving wife, Fayler G. Woods, children, Katie Woods, Keith Woods and Keshia Woods, mother, Marie B. Woods, brothers Ralph L. Woods and Fredrick A. Woods along with a host of other relatives and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019