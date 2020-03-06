|
|
TOLLIVER, Eddie Mrs. Eddie Ruth Hunnicutt Tolliver, 88, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Bell Minor Nursing Home following an extended illness. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, at 11 AM, in Hillandale Memorial Gardens in Lithonia. Born on February 7, 1932 in Atlanta, GA she was the daughter of the late William Edbert and Flora Bell Dillard Hunnicutt. She was a retired accountant for Lockheed-Martin and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Tolliver is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ralph Tolliver; children, Ralph Tolliver, Jr, Jan Tolliver Dowd, Mathew George Tolliver; grandchildren, Joshua Tolliver, Dakota Dowd, Katie Tolliver and a number of great-grandchildren. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020